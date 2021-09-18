 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $399,990

The DOMINICA SPRING located on the last homesite backing to open green space and mature tree, with a fully conditioned walkout basement to be built for early 2022 move-in. Featuring an expansive, open-concept, main-level living home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2-car garage. Oversized owner’s suite features private spa-like bath with dual vanities & walk-in closet, PLUS a huge great room & gourmet kitchen with granite, island & stainless appliances (gas cooking). Choice of formal dining room or home office! Optional covered deck. Village Oaks is located just 15 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home in Village Oaks is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive up to $7,500 in closeout savings for a limited time!*

