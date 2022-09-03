3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $399,900

NEW PRICE & $5000 credit with acceptable offer! This gorgeous move-in ready Village Oaks home shows like a model with upgraded package, completed Aug 2021 on prime rare location next to permanent greenspace. Easy one level living w/ FULL unfin. walkout basement, open design features spacious owner's suite with private spa-like bath, dual vanities & walk-in closet, upgraded LVP flooring and gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, quartz counters, eat-in island & energy star stainless steel appliances w/ gas range. Relax on the custom 12 x 16 trex deck and enjoy elevated expansive views & grilling area. Two main floor guest rooms with full bath. Plus there's the full unfinished walkout basement with 3rd bath rough-in, loads of space for future expansion & storage, back wall easy to add more windows, and large backyard for play & gardening. NO YARD WORK! Yards are community maintained + owners' pool, clubhouse, walking trails, and Lake Monticello amenities including lake, beaches, fishing pond, golf, tennis across the street are optional, 20 minutes to Pantops. Quick closing possible!