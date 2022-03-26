3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $399,900

One level living at its finest! This spacious ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on 3.49 acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful wood flooring in the open living areas, a perfect entertaining kitchen/dining space, and a private master suite are just a few of the perks this home has to offer. The large deck overlooks your private rear yard that is complete with a bold creek at the bottom of the hill to enjoy those summer days without leaving home.