Less than a year-old home in Village Oaks across from Lake Monticello. Priced at owner’s cost before the many upgrades. Open concept, energy efficient one level home totally move-in ready! Builder warranty to convey. Upgrades include whole house generator, fenced yard, low maintenance landscaping, screen in porch, crown molding and window trim, lots of cabinets added to laundry room and master closet and shelving in garage, security system and other smart features in this home. More upgrades you need to see. All this with LVP or tile flooring, no carpeting. New LG washer/dryer and all appliances convey. No more cutting grass, HOA maintains the lawns and front flower beds, trash and snow removal, with walking trails and community pool and clubhouse. Join Lake Monticello for an extra fee for more outdoor activities. Open House this weekend!