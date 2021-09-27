 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $395,000

Great Home in Fox Hollow Subdivision - One Level Living - Split Bedroom Design with 3 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths - Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Fireplace - Beautiful Hardwood Floors - Kitchen with Breakfast Nook & Island - Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer & Cabinetry - Oversize Two Car Garage - 20x12 Garden/Workshop Shed with Electricity - 2.90 Acres - This Home is a Must See call an agent today for a private showing!

