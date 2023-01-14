 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $389,000

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $389,000

Gorgeous New Sprawling farm Ranch located on over 10.7 acres on a dead end paved road. Maintenance free exterior. Rock the days away on the front covered porch, or watch these spectacular sunsets on your patio. This home has Open floor plan, 9'ceilings, Chefs delight in this EIK with dovetail soft close white cabinets and an island with a pop of color. Quartz countertops, SS LG appliances, recessed lighting, ceiling fans thru out. Split floor plan design. Master suite with a tiled shower and a 2nd master down the hall with bath accessibility from the bedroom. Large laundry room/mud room. 2x6 construction, pull down stairs to stand up attic with storage space. Conditioned crawl space. Great location for horses or livestock. Sunny garden spots. Firefly available. A must see that is priced to move.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Here are the 5 Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing

Here are the 5 Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert