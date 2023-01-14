3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $389,000

Gorgeous New Sprawling farm Ranch located on over 10.7 acres on a dead end paved road. 99.9% complete. Quick close possible. Maintenance free exterior. Rock the days away on the front covered porch, or watch these spectacular sunsets on your patio. This home has Open floor plan, 9'ceilings, Chefs delight in this EIK with dovetail soft close white cabinets and an island with a pop of color. Quartz countertops, SS LG appliances, recessed lighting, ceiling fans thru out. Split floor plan design. Master suite with a tiled shower and a 2nd master down the hall with bath accessibility from the bedroom. Large laundry room/mud room. 2x6 construction, pull down stairs to stand up attic with storage space. Conditioned crawl space. Great location for horses or livestock. Sunny garden spots. Firefly available. A must see that is priced to move. agent/owner