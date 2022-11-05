 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $379,900

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY NOV 6th 1-3PM! NEW PRICE! Move-in ready w/ full walk-out basement, potential 2776 sq ft. This gorgeous Village Oaks home shows like a model with upgraded package, completed Aug 2021 on rare location next to permanent greenspace. Enjoy elevated views from custom 12 x16 Trex deck, easy one level living, open design features spacious owner's suite with private spa-like bath, dual vanities & walk-in closet, upgraded LVP flooring and gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, quartz counters, eat-in island & energy star stainless steel appliances w/ gas range. Two main floor guest rooms with full bath. Plus there's the full unfinished walkout basement with 3rd bath rough-in, loads of space for future expansion & storage, back wall easy to add more windows, and large backyard for play & gardening. NO YARD WORK! Yards are community maintained + owners' pool, clubhouse, walking trails, and Lake Monticello amenities including lake, beaches, fishing pond, golf, tennis across the street are optional, 20 minutes to Pantops. Quick closing possible!

