3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $379,000

Take the time to enjoy life in this Pristine year old home. The lawn and landscaping maintenance is taken care of, so you can just relax. Open floor concept with Great Room, Kitchen w/Quartz counter tops, center island, upgraded White Cabinets, SS appliances & gas stove, dining room. Gas heat, tankless hot water heater, owner's suite with a spa like bath, dual vanities & large walk in closet with extra shelving & storage space. Upgraded LVT flooring throughout. All bedrooms & Great Room are wired for fans, recessed lighting throughout, high ceilings, wide trim moldings. Split bedroom design with 2 additional bedrooms w/a private bath. Large laundry room with laundry sink & washer & dryer included. Attached 2 car garage that has been drywalled & painted, paved driveway. One level living, maintenance free living at Village Oaks just east of Charlottesville, VA. Community pool, walking trails & green space.