3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $377,499

OPEN HOUSE this Sat 1/14/23 1-3PM and Sunday 1/15/23 1-3PM! NEW 2021 open design home offers one level living plus FULL WALK-OUT BASEMENT to large backyard! Just like a model with upgraded package featuring gourmet kitchen with white maple cabinetry, quartz counters, gas range, eat-in island, energy star stainless steel appliances, & luxury vinyl plank flooring. The split bedroom design creates privacy for the spacious owner's suite with spa-like bath, dual vanities, tile shower & flooring, and walk-in closet. Then two main floor guest rooms, full hall bath w/ ceramic tiled floor, spacious laundry room, and 2-car garage. Enjoy elevated views from custom 12 x16 Trex deck on rare location next to permanent greenspace. Plus there's the full unfinished walkout basement with 3rd bath rough-in, loads of space for future expansion & storage, back wall easy to add more windows/sliders, potential 2776 sq ft, and large backyard for play & gardening. NO YARD WORK! Yards are community maintained + owners' pool, clubhouse, walking trails, and Lake Monticello amenities including lake, beaches, fishing pond, golf, tennis across the street are optional, 20 minutes to Pantops. Quick closing possible!

