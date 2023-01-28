 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $375,000

This perfectly-sized home is sure to impress your family, whether it be for everyday living or a weekend getaway. The spacious bedrooms and large walkout basement offer you years of comfortable living. The open concept kitchen is designed for entertaining and features granite counter tops, recessed lighting throughout, outdoor living spaces, and amenities galore. You'll truly begin your new life when you open the front door of this home.

