3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $374,990

Introducing the Grand Bahama on Homesite 9 backing to private trees! To be built on a fully conditioned walkout basement with 2-car garage for 2022 move-in, this brand new home boasts an open concept 1-level design with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a spacious owner’s suite with private spa-like bath featuring dual vanities & a walk-in closet, & gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite counters, stainless appliances (gas cooking).PLUS, the expansive unfinished walkout basement is perfect for storage, a workshop or additional finished space in the future. Village Oaks is minutes from everyday conveniences like shopping & dining and just 20 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive $10,000 in closing cost savings for a the next homebuyer only!*

