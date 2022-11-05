3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $374,900

***Price Reduced to Sell'¦Move-in Ready***Like NEW Dominica Springs Floor plan with many upgrades (finished in November of 2021)! This home has a master suite with walk-in closet, attached master bath including double vanity and walk in shower. Two guest bedrooms and a BONUS study! LVP flooring throughout and newly installed ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful white cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Come live worry FREE with a Whole house Generac Generator (less then 6 months old) and a builders 1, 2 and 10 year home warranty! Newly installed white vinyl fence in the backyard! Yard work not your thing? No worries! At Village Oaks, your yard maintenance is included. Don't wait! This property is listed to sell!