 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $369,990

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $369,990

Introducing the Grand Cayman on Homesite 9 backing to trees! To be built on a fully conditioned walkout basement with a 2-car garage for 2022 move-in, this brand new home boasts an open concept 1-level design with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths Enjoy a spacious owner’s suite with private spa-like bath featuring dual vanities & a huge walk-in closet, & gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite counters, stainless appliances (gas cooking). PLUS, the expansive unfinished walkout basement is perfect for storage, a workshop or additional finished space in the future. Village Oaks is minutes from everyday conveniences like shopping & dining and just 20 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to secure one of three opportunities to lock in an interest rate of 4.99% (5.301% APR) with your new home purchase in Village Oaks through July 31st.*

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suit hopes to bring accountability and deterrence

Suit hopes to bring accountability and deterrence

As people were charged with crimes, Kaplan, who has been called a "modern-day legal giant," waited for someone in authority to take action against the organizers of Unite the Right and the torch march. It didn’t happen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert