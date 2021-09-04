 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $367,980

Brand new expansive 1-level home with 3 large beds, 2 baths, centrally situated great room, 2-car garage & a spacious flat back yard with lawn. This home boasts an open-concept design with large owner’s suite featuring a private spa-like bath w/ dual vanities, & a walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite, oversized island, stainless appliances (gas cooking included) and large dinette. Village Oaks offers affordable one-level living w/ pool & clubhouse, walking trails, green space & NO YARD WORK. PLUS, every new home in Village Oaks is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant & quality inspector. Receive $2,500 toward closing costs through 12/31/20!*

