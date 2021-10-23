 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $367,000

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home located in a Peaceful, Rural Neighborhood features a First Floor Master & Spa-like Master Bath with Dual Vanities, Soaking Tub, Separate Tiled Shower, and Walk-In Closet. The 2 Story Great Room has a Stacked Stone Gas Fireplace and a Wall of Windows and Natural Light. The Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Custom Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances including a Gas Range, and Pantry hidden behind a Barn Door. This home looks like new with it's gorgeous Wood Floors throughout. The Second Story has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full bath, the Bonus/Recreation Room, and a Lovely, Bright Balcony area for an Office or Sitting Area. Enjoy the Spacious, Back Porch overlooking the Large, Private, Level Yard. This is a Great House, on a Great Lot, in a Great Neighborhood. Don't miss it!

