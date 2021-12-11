3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $365,000

Built in 2021! Barely lived in, almost like new! Main level living, this 3BR 2Bath, light filled home will be on the market soon! Imagine, NO YARD WORK! It's included! The kitchen is a dream, maple cabinets, granite countertops, island, a cook's dream layout! The basement is unfinished with 3pc plumbing ready to get that other bath done if you so wish! Lots of room. This area has just a few homes with a full basement. And the view off the back deck! WOW! The garage is plenty large for 2 vehicles and 'stuff'�. The community includes a pool, clubhouse, walking trails, all in the beautiful county of Fluvanna. Come and find your dream home at 68 Virginia Ave!