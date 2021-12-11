Built in 2021! Barely lived in, almost like new! Main level living, this 3BR 2Bath, light filled home will be on the market soon! Imagine, NO YARD WORK! It's included! The kitchen is a dream, maple cabinets, granite countertops, island, a cook's dream layout! The basement is unfinished with 3pc plumbing ready to get that other bath done if you so wish! Lots of room. This area has just a few homes with a full basement. And the view off the back deck! WOW! The garage is plenty large for 2 vehicles and 'stuff'�. The community includes a pool, clubhouse, walking trails, all in the beautiful county of Fluvanna. Come and find your dream home at 68 Virginia Ave!
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anthony Poindexter has emerged as the leading candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Virginia, his alma mater, sources confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday.
The local African American museum plans to melt the statue down and transform it into a new work of public art.
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott in Charlottesville to interview for Virginia head coaching job
On Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is aboard a plane bound to Charlottesville, where he’ll interview for the head-coaching job at UVa.
Coach who helped give Tony Elliott his coaching start thinks Virginia is 'an absolute perfect fit' for him
Tony Elliott picking the UVa job isn’t a surprise to Bobby Lamb, the former Furman coach who employed Elliott in his coaching infancy on the Paladins’ staff more than a decade ago. “The Virginia job is an absolute perfect fit.”
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 52-49 loss to James Madison.
As football coaching search continues, Virginia's Board of Visitors to vote on $10.3 million transfer of athletics funds
"More is needed. And everybody knows that.”
University of Virginia undergraduates will see tuition, room and board and other fees rise over the next two years after the school’s Board of…
-
- 5 min to read
Who will be Virginia's next football coach? A look at the potential candidates.
Development of a water intake and pump station in Fluvanna County will likely be moved away from the historic capital of the Monacan Indian Na…
Senior Takal Molson hit a pair of jumpers in the final 1:10 of play to lift JMU to its first-ever win over UVa, setting off a wild court-storming celebration at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.