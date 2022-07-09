3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $364,990

Introducing the EDEN CAY in Fluvanna's most popular new single family home community, Village Oaks. To be built for 2022 move-in, this brand new home with 2-car garage on slab boasts an expansive living room with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a spacious owner’s suite with walk-in closet & private bath with dual vanities. Plus gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite, stainless appliances (gas cooking) & luxury vinyl plank flooring. The most affordable new community within 20 minutes of Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home in Village Oaks is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive $5,000 toward closing for a limited time!*