3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $359,990

To be built on a full unfinished walkout basement with 2-car garage for early Spring 2023 move-in, the Grand Cayman features ONE-LEVEL living, plus an open concept design with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, including a spacious owner’s suite with private bath featuring dual vanities & a walk-in closet. PLUS, a gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite counters, stainless appliances (gas cooking). PLUS, the expansive unfinished walkout basement is perfect for storage, a workshop or additional finished space in the future. Village Oaks is located across from Lake Monticello’s main gate, minutes from everyday shopping & dining, with a community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your appointment today and secure $10,000 in close out savings! * Decorated model home located at 105 Virginia Avenue, Palmyra, VA 22963.