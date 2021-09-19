 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $359,990

The GRAND BAHAMA HOMESITE SPECIAL with a fully conditioned walkout basement. PLUS, located on a private, cul-de-sac homesite backing to green space and nature trail. Brand new main-level living home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-cargarage. This open design features a spacious owner’s suite with private spa-like bath featuring dual vanities & a walk-in closet, & gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, island, granite, stainless appliances (gas cooking) AND optional covered deck. Village Oaks is located just 15 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home in Village Oaks is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive up to $7,500 in closeout savings for a limited time!*

