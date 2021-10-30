The GRAND CAYMAN with private COVERED PORCH INCLUDED and a fully conditioned walkout basement to be built for early 2022 move-in. Featuring an expansive, open-concept, main-level living home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2-car garage. Oversized owner’s suite features private spa-like bath with dual vanities & walk-in closet, PLUS a huge great room & gourmet kitchen with granite, island & stainless appliances (gas cooking). Village Oaks is located just 15 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home in Village Oaks is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive up to $5,000 in closeout savings for the FINAL 2 HOMESITES in Village Oaks.*
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $359,990
The DMV is encouraging customers to conduct transactions online at dmvNOW.com until it reopens Dec. 6.
After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.
But it's unclear how accurate the data is, as local registrars are reporting different numbers of total ballots sent, and the company collecting the data already notes potential scanning issues with USPS.
The Charlottesville case, as it has become known to some outside of the area, is an expansive lawsuit targeting key organizers and participants of both the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally and preceding torch march on the University of Virginia grounds.
Imagery of violence and suffering punctuated plaintiffs’ opening statements Thursday as defendants in the Sines v. Kessler trial tried to dist…
Transit provider Jaunt, a crucial service to people with disabilities, owes nearly $1 million to the state and will receive less money for ope…
"I mean, for us as a city, we're still just in the same position of needing to fill a lot of vacancies and instability in city government so we can execute our policy goals and long term goals,” councilor Michael Payne said of the new job for Boyles.
A suspicious package found Friday night outside of the Federal Building and U.S. District Court in downtown Charlottesville was a “personal it…
Downtown Stanardsville has a new dinner spot—and its only bar—thanks to local resident Roy Brock and the staff at Mountainside Bar & Grill…
The Virginia football team survives a late surge from Georgia Tech to win its fourth in a row and become bowl eligible.