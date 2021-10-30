 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $359,990

The GRAND CAYMAN with private COVERED PORCH INCLUDED and a fully conditioned walkout basement to be built for early 2022 move-in. Featuring an expansive, open-concept, main-level living home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2-car garage. Oversized owner’s suite features private spa-like bath with dual vanities & walk-in closet, PLUS a huge great room & gourmet kitchen with granite, island & stainless appliances (gas cooking). Village Oaks is located just 15 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home in Village Oaks is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive up to $5,000 in closeout savings for the FINAL 2 HOMESITES in Village Oaks.*

