Beautiful views of the 15th Green. Nicely situated on half an acre, this one level home includes 1560 sqft of comfortable living. Large open foyer leads to the sizable living room with brick fireplace and tons of natural lighting. Attached to the dining room is a spacious kitchen with loads of counter space, perfect for holiday baking. The spacious master bedroom includes 2 closets (his and hers) and a spacious bath with dual sinks. There are 2 more bedrooms both with nice closets and natural light. The laundry room leads to the garage which includes a walk up attic that could be finished for additional living space. Home boasts a new roof, new siding, fresh paint, new flooring and a level lot partially fenced for the furry critters. The asphalt driveway leads to the spacious true 2 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $359,000
