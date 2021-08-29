 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $355,000

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the new Village Oaks Subdivision. No need to wait for new construction!! This property has NEVER been occupied and is loaded with beautiful finishes and upgrades -- AND is priced $4,000 BELOW what you would pay for new construction! Avoid the worry over the escalating cost of building materials--move right in!

