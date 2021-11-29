 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $350,000

Your Private Haven Awaits you! This great home is situated on a private, .80 acre lot on a cul de sac at beautiful Lake Monticello. With over 2700+ fin. sq. ft. there is plenty of room to spread out. First level owners suite w/attached bath, tiled shower & updated vanity, walk in closet with organizers, hardwood flooring, ceiling fan. First level laundry room w/shelving & storage, kitchen has granite counter tops, ss appliances, an abundance of counter space and wood cabinets w/roll out drawers. Hardwood flooring entire first level, formal dining room w/ceiling fan, living room w/a cozy wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan, guest half bath. 16' x 12' Vaulted Sun Room off of the kitchen w/heating & cooling system, access to 14' x 12' deck. Open foyer leads to 2nd level with a large loft area, 2 bedrooms, 2 skylights & a full bath w/linen closet. Large closets throughout w/organizers. Walk out basement has Family Room/possible 4th bedroom, 2 closets, built in desk & half bath. Large utility room, attached 2 car garage, storage shed, paved driveway, aggregate walk way, country front porch and nicely landscaped. This is the ultimate private lot located near an exit gate, shopping, restaurants and pharmacy.

