3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $349,990

Introducing the Dominica Spring on Homesite 26C backing to trees! To be built on slab with a 2-car garage for Fall move-in, this brand new home boasts an open concept 1-level design with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, PLUS a private home office! Enjoy a spacious owner’s suite with private spa-like bath featuring dual vanities & a huge walk-in closet, & gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite counters, stainless appliances (gas cooking). Village Oaks is minutes from everyday conveniences like shopping & dining and just 20 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your appointment today and secure $7500 in summer savings for a limited time!*

