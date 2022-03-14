Welcome to your move-in ready home on ½ acre cul-de-sac lot just 30 minutes to Charlottesville. Fall in love with the oak floors in the foyer and living room that lead to the open dining area and kitchen with a pantry, plus all appliances included. There is also a half-bath for guests on the main floor. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large laundry room are on the second floor. Then there is the basement with a large finished rec room (or 4th bedroom) and a roughed-plumbed future bathroom, connected to a large, insulated storge/utility room. The back patio is decorative brick, covered by a retractable awning -- a great place to sit and enjoy your large, fenced backyard. Walk to the playground or enjoy the nearby restaurants and shopping within a mile. Quick closing possible.
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $349,000
