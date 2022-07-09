3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $339,990

Introducing the Grand Bahama on Homesite 26A backing to trees! To be built on slab with a 2-car garage for Fall move-in, this brand new home boasts an open concept 1-level design with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a spacious owner’s suite with private spa-like bath featuring dual vanities & a walk-in closet, & gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite counters, stainless appliances (gas cooking). Village Oaks is minutes from everyday conveniences like shopping & dining and just 20 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive $10,000 in closing cost savings for a the next homebuyer only!*