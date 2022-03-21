 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $335,000

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $335,000

Enjoy looking at the stars at this beautiful and peaceful home located on a private 8.26 acre setting at the end of a private road. This well maintained home with a fenced-in backyard is surrounded by mature hardwoods. Easy commute to Charlottesville or Short Pump. This home features new flooring throughout which includes hardwood and carpet, granite countertops, woodstove, freshly painted interior, a generous master suite, shop is wired for electricity, crawl space has been encased, updated bathrooms with new elongated toilets, new vanities in upstairs bathrooms, new updated lighting. Work from home with the recently installed Firefly high speed broadband fiber internet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Madison woman sentenced to 12 years

Madison woman sentenced to 12 years

A Madison County woman will spend 12 years in prison for perpetrating robust publishing and real estate fraud schemes in which she stole more than $1.6 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert