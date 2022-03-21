3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $335,000

Enjoy looking at the stars at this beautiful and peaceful home located on a private 8.26 acre setting at the end of a private road. This well maintained home with a fenced-in backyard is surrounded by mature hardwoods. Easy commute to Charlottesville or Short Pump. This home features new flooring throughout which includes hardwood and carpet, granite countertops, woodstove, freshly painted interior, a generous master suite, shop is wired for electricity, crawl space has been encased, updated bathrooms with new elongated toilets, new vanities in upstairs bathrooms, new updated lighting. Work from home with the recently installed Firefly high speed broadband fiber internet.