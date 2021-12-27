 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $330,000

One level living at it's best with a finished walkout basement. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. Freshly painted and new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. dramatic vaulted ceiling, palladium window and floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Amazing master suite with a tray ceiling. Very large deck which spans the entire back of the house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert