3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $330,000

GOLF FRONT HOME THAT HAS IT ALL—A BEAUTIFUL NATURAL SETTING BACKING TO LAKE MONTICELLO’S 15TH FAIRWAY & LOCATED JUST 6 BLOCKS FROM SWIMMING BEACH—Added To This GOLF FRONT’s Perfect Location Is An Amazing Interior with Hardwoods, Woodburning FP w/Slate Sitting Hearth in Living Rm, Main Level Owner’s Suite w/Walk-in plus 2nd Closet, Spacious Eat-in Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Dining Rm w/Hardwoods & Walk-out to Lrg. Back Deck Overlooking Private Backyard/Course, Pantry & Laundry off Kitchen, Relaxing Glass-surround Sunroom w/Natural Views & Lovely French Door Entrance from Kitchen, Hardwood Entrance w/Skylight, & 1200-sf Unfin. Basement w/Walk-out & Rough-in. Add to all of this, a Spacious Detached Garage, Circular Driveway—10x24 Deck-Perfect for Entertaining—Natural Views & Golf Course Privacy! Plus, Walkable To Lake Monticello's Swimming Beach #3 & Boat Docks! This Is The Perfect Home In The Perfect Location!

