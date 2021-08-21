3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $314,990

The GRAND BAHAMA HOMESITE SPECIAL: ONLY 1 slab home site available in the entire community and backing to the community park! To be built for early 2022 move-in, this brand new home on slab boasts an open-concept with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage. Including a spacious owner’s suite with walk-in closet and private bath with dual vanities. Plus gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite, stainless appliances (gas cooking) & luxury vinyl plank flooring. Village Oaks is located just 15 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home in Village Oaks is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive up to $5,000 in summer savings for a limited time!*
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
“Not only did Dan Warren deceive consumers across the country, his reckless actions put people’s health at risk by selling them purported service dogs that were little more than untrained puppies.”
Nearly every locality in Virginia has substantial to high rates of coronavirus transmission, turning the Commonwealth into a majority red state when it comes to levels of community spread.
A Greene County grand jury handed down an additional 12 charges on August 9 to the father who was already facing two charges for allegedly har…
Park Street Christian Church has partnered with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to build approximately 50 affordable housing units for seniors. A rezoning is being sought.
The 41-year-old was a co-founder of the Whitest Kids U Know, a sketch comedy group.
Health district officials said anyone wondering if they should get the added dose should contact their medical care provider.
The Staffordshire bull terrier has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat.
Keytaon Thompson sliced through the defense during a passing drill early in Friday night’s Virginia football practice, proving difficult to cover in open space.