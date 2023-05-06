To Be Built at Lake Monticello! The Hill model with laminate flooring throughout the entire first floor, upgraded 36" kitchen cabinets with crown molding, first floor laundry, and a French door leading to the 10x12 rear deck. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, master with a ceiling fan, the other two bedrooms have LED lights in the ceiling and pull down attic stairs for storage. Exterior upgrades include the front porch, wide window trim instead of shutters, gable accent and shake siding in one section. Photos are of a completed Hill model. Fall completion. Use the preferred lender and closing company for seller paid closing costs. Call for details!
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $312,775
