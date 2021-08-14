3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $309,990

 Skip to main content
The GRAND BAHAMA HOMESITE SPECIAL: One of only two slab home sites backing to the community park! To be built for 2021 move-in, this brand new home on slab boasts an open-concept with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage. Including a spacious owner’s suite with walk-in closet and private bath with dual vanities. Plus gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite, stainless appliances (gas cooking) & luxury vinyl plank flooring. Village Oaks is located just 15 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home in Village Oaks is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive up to $5,000 in summer savings for a limited time!*

