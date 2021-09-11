3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $307,990

The Grand Bahama: One-level living at its finest, backing to the community park! To be built for Summer move-in, this brand new home on slab boasts an open-concept with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage. Including a spacious owners suite with walk-in closet and private bath with dual vanities. Plus gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite, stainless appliances (gas cooking) & luxury vinyl plank flooring. Join the 70 others who saved BIG over the last 12 months by purchasing at Village Oaks, just 15 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home in Village Oaks is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive $5,000 toward closing for a limited time!*