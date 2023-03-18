To Be Built at Lake Monticello! The Hill model with laminate flooring throughout the entire first floor, upgraded 36" kitchen cabinets with crown molding, first floor laundry, and a French door leading to the 10x12 rear deck. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, master with a ceiling fan, the other two bedrooms have LED lights in the ceiling and pull down attic stairs for storage. Exterior upgrades include the front porch, wide window trim instead of shutters, gable accent and shake siding in one section. Photos are of a completed Hill model. Fall completion. Use the preferred lender and closing company for seller paid closing costs. Call for details!
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $302,775
Related to this story
Most Popular
The biggest single-family property in Charlottesville, and the longtime home of the family that gave the city’s Fifeville neighborhood its nam…
A company tied to business mogul Dany Garcia has acquired a 120-year-old estate in Orange County adjacent to the residence of Garcia’s ex-husb…
The new Birch & Bloom farm-to-table steakhouse, set to open within the new Forum Hotel at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Bu…
For all the focus on Kihei Clark’s ill-fated Hail Mary and JP Pegues’ subsequent 3-pointer, UVa’s first-round NCAA tournament loss to Furman w…
A construction worker died after falling from a bridge at the Contemplative Commons project site at the University of Virginia on Tuesday, a u…