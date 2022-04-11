New Roof going up the week of the 18th! What an adorable home! This home will not last long, as it's features are high on the list for many! Home inspection has been completed and many repairs have been made. On the main level we have a living room with a fireplace leading to an open dining room, which leads to a wonderful kitchen. Let's not forget the larger deck on the back for entertaining or just relaxing. Plus the primary bedroom and bath are on the main level with 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Follow the steps down to the basement and you have a family room and even more space!
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m on U.S. 33.
Due to a number-crunching bug, the new data in the Blue Ridge Health District is not currently an accurate picture of what is happening locally with COVID-19 cases.
Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, visited UVa on Saturday. He's the nation's top high school quarterback.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
Nine-year-old Niko has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat.
For the first time in four years, Virginia doesn’t expect to be facing a major roster rebuild going into the offseason.
By Hilary Holladay
“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.
Sam Brunelle is coming home.
Rhymes Tremaine Walker, 23, and Miracle Octayvis Sims, 25, both of Charlottesville, were arrested and each charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Federal grant could get the planning process rolling.