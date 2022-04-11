 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $300,000

New Roof going up the week of the 18th! What an adorable home! This home will not last long, as it's features are high on the list for many! Home inspection has been completed and many repairs have been made. On the main level we have a living room with a fireplace leading to an open dining room, which leads to a wonderful kitchen. Let's not forget the larger deck on the back for entertaining or just relaxing. Plus the primary bedroom and bath are on the main level with 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Follow the steps down to the basement and you have a family room and even more space!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert