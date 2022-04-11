3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $300,000

New Roof going up the week of the 18th! What an adorable home! This home will not last long, as it's features are high on the list for many! Home inspection has been completed and many repairs have been made. On the main level we have a living room with a fireplace leading to an open dining room, which leads to a wonderful kitchen. Let's not forget the larger deck on the back for entertaining or just relaxing. Plus the primary bedroom and bath are on the main level with 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Follow the steps down to the basement and you have a family room and even more space!