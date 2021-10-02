3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $300,000

Welcome to Village oaks a maintenance free community nestled just outside the gate of lake Monticello in Fluvanna County! Built in 2019 this home offers open concept floor plan with beautiful bright finishes! Come take a look at the beautiful luxury vinyl floors throughout, modern white kitchen/bathroom cabinets, white Quartz counter tops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, walk in closet in master bath with tile stand up shower and offers large two car garage or space for a home gym.