 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $298,765

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $298,765

Lot has been cleared! TO BE BUILT Chesapeake model at Lake Monticello with easy access to the Turkey Sag Gate where you can walk to restuarants and shopping. The welcoming front porch that invites you you into the natural light filled open floor plan with extra windows in both the great room and dining room. Stainless appliances in the kitchen and open counter into the dining room. Upstairs with large master with ceiling fan with light and his/her walk in closet and 2 additional bedrooms each with an LED light. Pull down attic stairs with storage. 10x12 rear deck. Upgrades include Rockport style interior doors, board and bat in section 3. No Changes to floor plan. We have other lots and floor plans available. Photos are of a completed model.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albemarle Board rejects collective bargaining resolution

Albemarle Board rejects collective bargaining resolution

“Rather than focusing on our students, which is my highest priority at this time, I fear a significant amount of time and resources would be devoted to developing the collective bargaining infrastructure that the General Assembly failed to do."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert