3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $296,525

The HILL model is TO BE BUILT at Lake Monticello, with exterior upgrades including shake and board and bat siding, wide white window trim instead of shutters and a gable accent that leads you to the welcoming front porch. The spacious great room is open to the dining room that leads to the 10x12 rear deck. Deck will not have stairs due to the layout of the lot. The open kitchen with pantry and 36" cabinets with crown molding. The laundry room and half bath tucked away from the open living spaces. Three bedrooms upstairs with a large master bedroom. We have many lots and floor plans to choose from! Floor Plans cannot be changed. Photos are of similar completed homes.