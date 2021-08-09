 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $295,000

Remarkably spacious; contemporary 3 Bedroom 2 full bath outside the Main Gates at Lake Monticello. Vaulted Ceilings & Skylights. ALL NEW: Kitchen Cabinets, Counters, Stainless Maytag Appliances, Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Light Fixtures, Custom Fireplace, Master Bathroom Vanity, Light Fixtures, Flooring, Toilet. Private Fenced Yard w/ Raised Garden Beds, HUGE 20x10 Shed, Play Structure & boarders conservation land & Rivanna River. *Both the front door & side entry door are already ordered and being installed soon* Truly a MUST SEE!

