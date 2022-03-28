3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $289,900

OPEN HOUSE 3/26/22 11am-1pm! Convenient to the Monish gate! One level living with split bedroom design. Hardwood flooring, ceramic tile and laminate flooring. Open kitchen with sizable laundry room leading to oversized garage. Large, fenced in backyard. New HVAC and newer appliances. Great home at the lake - just in time to enjoy all the amenities of life at the lake!