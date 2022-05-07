 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $288,765

Lot has been cleared! TO BE BUILT Chesapeake model at Lake Monticello with easy access to the Turkey Sag Gate where you can walk to restuarants and shopping. The welcoming front porch that invites you you into the natural light filled open floor plan with extra windows in both the great room and dining room. Stainless appliances in the kitchen and open counter into the dining room. Upstairs with large master with ceiling fan with light and his/her walk in closet and 2 additional bedrooms each with an LED light. Pull down attic stairs with storage. 10x12 rear deck. Upgrades include Rockport style interior doors, board and bat in section 3. No Changes to floor plan. We have other lots and floor plans available. Photos are of a completed model.

