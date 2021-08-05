3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $288,300

Make this new build your forever home. This home focuses on meeting your family's every need. Starting with spacious bedrooms that enable you to live comfortably for years to come. The home also comes with a mudroom which enables you to carry groceries inside with ease and organize your life. This home offers a porch and deck for outdoor living. Lastly, the cathedral ceilings and open concept floorplan add to the charm of this one-story home.The association offers year-round amenities such as lake access, playgrounds, golf, and recreation fields. Come check out all this home has to offer by requesting a floorplan today! Property to be completed on or about august 30th.