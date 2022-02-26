3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $279,000

ALMOST NEW and ready for you! This beautiful home features a Great Room with gas log fireplace, eat in kitchen with pantry, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. First level laundry room and guest bath. Recessed lighting on first level. Upgraded flooring throughout first level. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Formal Dining Room/Living Room or Play Room and breakfast area too. Master bedroom suite has attached bath, dual vanities, walk in closet. Vinyl sided, tilt sash windows and an architectural roof. Enjoy the great outdoors with a fenced in level, back yard. BBQ and entertain on your back deck or sit and relax on your front porch. You are within walking distance to Beach 4.