3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $275,000

Spacious 3 BR 2 bath home conveniently located near Beach 2 and close to Riverside gate! This home has been lovingly cared for and has many updates throughout. Lovely family room with vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace open to dining room & beautifully updated kitchen! Kitchen features new countertops, cabinets, sink, faucet & newer dishwasher/range. Through french doors you'll find a fantastic sunroom overlooking nearly level yard & fantastic multi-level deck! Down the hall on the main level are 3 BRs & 2 beautifully updated bathrooms including Master BR with attached Master bath & cedar closets! Home sits on HUGE 2 car garage with workshop space & finished basement. Basement space would make great office, playroom or rec room! Extra storage in walk-up attic & under basement stairs. Brand NEW HVAC system Dec 2021; NEW vanities/toilets/exhaust fans in bathrooms; Updated flooring; Blue tooth operated garage door openers; NEW kitchen faucet, sink, disposal, counters, cabinets; Dishwasher ~ 6yrs old; Stove ~ 3yrs old; Shower/tub combos ~4-6 yrs old; Interior painted; Roof ~ 10-15 yrs old; Tankless Water Heater. Also close to main gate and amenities incl. pool, park, tennis courts & more! Move-in ready & quick close possible!