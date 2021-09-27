3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $275,000

Take time to enjoy life in this spacious Cape Cod home. Entertaining is a breeze with a large eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, custom cabinets, pantry, granite counter tops and ceramic tile flooring and backsplash. Large, formal dining room adjacent to kitchen, family rm. w/wood burning fireplace, formal living room or home office too. Enjoy the great outdoors with a Vaulted screen porch and views to the fenced in private back yard. Owners suite w/attached bath with custom tile, 2 additional bedrooms on 2nd level with upgraded guest bath. Full walk out basement features a sewing or craft room, Rec Room, full bath and a storage room/workshop/utility room. Conveniently located to exit gate. Walk to shopping & restaurants. Enjoy all the amenities that Lake Monticello has to offer. Just 20 min. east of Charlottesville.