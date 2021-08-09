3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $274,000

Charming, renovated 3 bedroom/3 bath home with fully finished walkout basement with end of cul-de-sac living. Home has new roof (4/21), fresh interior & exterior painting, exterior power wash, updated baths & kitchen, newly installed carpets and laminate wood flooring on both levels, new patio windows, ceiling fans & plumbing. Open first level w/living room & wood burning fireplace. Kitchen & dining area which leads out to the deck where you can spend a relaxing evening with family. Two bedrooms with their own full bath on main level. Basement level has a spacious family room, full bath, small breakfast area or wet bar, one bedroom and office which could be used for 4th bedroom, and laundry room with new full size washer/dryer. Shed is being sold "as is." Early closing possible.