3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $269,900

Priced for a quick sale! This wonderful home is ready for new owners! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with Corrian countertops, stainless appliances, and a German tile back splash, terrace level family room with a gas log fireplace, terrace level office/guest bedroom, work shop with an in-home sauna, paved driveway. rear deck and patio overlooking a peaceful back yard, and rear storage shed. With 2150 finished square feet, you will be hard pressed to find this much square footage at this price! 2-10 Home warranty included.