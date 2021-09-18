 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $255,000

Looking for nice finishes, low maintenance, and almost new? Then look no further, this is your home! Only a couple years old, this home features hardiplank siding, a newly fenced backyard, new shed, and extensive landscaping work including rock bed and raised garden beds. Inside there is loads more!! Luxury vinyl plank flooring covers the entire 1st floor. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, white shaker cabinetry, tile back splash and all stainless steel appliances. With SO many windows, there is an abundance of natural light. Upstairs the owners bathroom has a gorgeous tiled stand up shower, tiled flooring, and dual vanities. The second full bath also has both a tiled tub/shower combo and transom window. All bedrooms are of ample size and 2nd floor laundry. Walkable to beach 4 at Lake Monticello!

