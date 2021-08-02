 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $252,310

FINAL BUILDING RELEASED at Village Oaks Townes! This 3 BR/2.5 BA townhome with garage & finished walkout basement, boasts an open-concept kitchen with nutmeg cabinetry, oversized island & all kitchen appliances included. Plus a spacious owner’s suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet & private bath, and convenient bedroom-level laundry. Village Oaks Townes boasts a community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, green space & NO YARD WORK. Plus, every new home in Village Oaks is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a third party energy consultant and is inspected for quality by an inspector. Receive $2,000 toward closing costs for a limited time only!*

